Priyanka Chopra Cannot Stop Caressing Nick Jonas' Ears In This Video; Check Out

Priyanka Chopra has been quite active on social media. She is seen making people aware of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the importance of social distancing. Apart from spreading awareness, the actor is also seen posting some cute pictures with her husband Nick Jonas. Recently Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas came live on Instagram to connect with a friend named John Varvatos. The video of the live session went viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra caressing Nick Jonas' ears

In the live session, Priyanka Chopra was seen playing with Nick Jonas' ears as John Varvatos was speaking about the concerns related to the ongoing Coronavirus. During the entire length of the video, fans noticed that Priyanka Chopra was caressing Nick Jonas' ears and in no time the video went viral on the internet. Take a look at the live session.

Priyanka Chopra's Safe Hands Challenge

Priyanka Chopra also posted a video on her Instagram by performing the Safe Hands Challenge. The actress nominated Kate Bosworth, Mindy Kaling, Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, and Amitabh Bachchan for the challenge and she also mentioned in the post she accepts Dr Tedros Safe Hand Challenge. Dr Tedros is the General-Director of World Health Organisation (WHO).

Priyanka and Nick Jonas' live session with WHO

Priyanka and Nick Jonas were also seen interacting with the World Health Organisation (WHO) General-Director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO’s Technical lead Dr Maria Van Kerkhove a few days before. Priyanka and Nick asked a few questions to Dr Tedros and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove about Coronavirus (COVID-19). The actor also posted the video of the live session on her Instagram.

