Curious About Armaan Jain's NET WORTH Post His Big Fat Indian Wedding? Details Here

Bollywood News

Armaan Jain is a Bollywood biggie, often seen alongside big names like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Read the actor’s net worth details and more.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
armaan jain

Armaan Jain is the grandson of late actor Raj Kapoor and was last seen in the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. The film performed averagely at the Box Office. However, he continued to be a part of the industry. Before his debut, he was also an assistant director to Karan Johar. He was also one of the assistant directors for the films My Name is Khan and Student of the Year. He later advanced into his acting career.

Armaan Jain net worth

Armaan Jain is a popular star kid in the industry and has several media appearances. He might have done less films, but he has an estimated net worth of ₹71,15,550 to ₹10,00,000  as of January 2020. According to multiple reports, Armaan Jain owns his private boat or yacht. The actor and businessman is often seen enjoying luxurious holidays. He shares pictures on his Instagram about his vacations frequently.

Armaan Jain’s big fat Indian wedding

Armaan Jain got hitched to his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra recently. A number of Bollywood biggies attended the event. According to various media reports, Armaan Jain had a plush wedding in Mumbai with many Bollywood celebs in attendance.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Who Is Armaan Jain? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Him

 

 

