Curious About Armaan Jain's NET WORTH Post His Big Fat Indian Wedding? Details Here

Armaan Jain is the grandson of late actor Raj Kapoor and was last seen in the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. The film performed averagely at the Box Office. However, he continued to be a part of the industry. Before his debut, he was also an assistant director to Karan Johar. He was also one of the assistant directors for the films My Name is Khan and Student of the Year. He later advanced into his acting career.

Also Read | Armaan Di Baraat: Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Karisma Show Us The 'bhangra Groove'; Watch

Armaan Jain net worth

Armaan Jain is a popular star kid in the industry and has several media appearances. He might have done less films, but he has an estimated net worth of ₹71,15,550 to ₹10,00,000 as of January 2020. According to multiple reports, Armaan Jain owns his private boat or yacht. The actor and businessman is often seen enjoying luxurious holidays. He shares pictures on his Instagram about his vacations frequently.

Also Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Fairytale-like Varmala Ceremony Is Sure To Make You Smile

Armaan Jain’s big fat Indian wedding

Armaan Jain got hitched to his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra recently. A number of Bollywood biggies attended the event. According to various media reports, Armaan Jain had a plush wedding in Mumbai with many Bollywood celebs in attendance.

Also Read | Armaan Jain Ties Knot: Neetu Kapoor Welcomes Anissa Malhotra To Family | See Post

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Who Is Armaan Jain? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.