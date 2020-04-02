Curious About How Vicky Kaushal Spends His Time During Quarantine? Here Is The Answer

Recently, Vicky Kaushal did a fun 'Ask me anything' session on his Instagram story. This random question and answers round where he was asked about his life gave insights into the actor's way of living. Vicky Kaushal threw his Instagram open for questions. Fans jumped into the opportunity and asked him how he is spending time during the COVID-19 lockdown. Vicky Kaushal gave an interesting answer.

Vicky Kaushal spends his quarantine in the following ways

While answering the fan's question, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Spending time with family, watching movies and shows, working out, occasionally yoga with mom, video calls with friends!" Looks like Vicky Kaushal's COVID-19 lockdown is like most of us. He has been updating a lot of pictures from his home. Vicky Kaushal also made a contribution of ₹1 Cr to PM Cares and also Maharashtra State relief fund. Vicky Kaushal's Instagram is proof of everything he has done during the lockdown.

Check out how Vicky Kaushal answered a question when he was asked how he spends his quarantine

Snippet Credits: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in a haunted genre Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, part one of the three-part series bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He will be seen in a biographical drama in and as Udham Singh in a Shoojit Sircar directorial. Furthermore, he will be essaying the role of Major Manekshaw in the film Sam. All of the projects are on hold due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

