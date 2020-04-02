The Debate
The Debate
Vicky Kaushal's Throwback Pics As Army Officer In 'Uri' His Fans Must Not Miss

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal was seen as Major Vihaan Shergill in the movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Take a look at some of his throwback pictures from the movie set.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike made the actor a household name. Vicky Kaushal was seen as the leader of the team that conducted a surgical strike and killed the terrorists living in the neighbouring country. His iconic dialogue, 'How's the josh?' became even more popular and is still remembered by fans. Here's taking a look at some of Vicky Kaushal's photos in an army avatar from the film, Uri.

Vicky Kaushal's pictures in his army avatar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

The movie Uri: The Surgical Strike was based on a real-life incident during which the Indian army conducted a strike at the terrorist groups which resided in the neighbouring country Pakistan. The film also starred actors Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Gohil and Paresh Rawal.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Viky Kaushal looked smart and handsome as an Indian army officer and the critics praised him for his acting skills. Vicky Kaushal was seen as major Vihaan Shergill in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year as it crossed the ₹300 crore mark.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
