Vicky Kaushal's Throwback Pics As Army Officer In 'Uri' His Fans Must Not Miss

Actor Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike made the actor a household name. Vicky Kaushal was seen as the leader of the team that conducted a surgical strike and killed the terrorists living in the neighbouring country. His iconic dialogue, 'How's the josh?' became even more popular and is still remembered by fans. Here's taking a look at some of Vicky Kaushal's photos in an army avatar from the film, Uri.

Vicky Kaushal's pictures in his army avatar

The movie Uri: The Surgical Strike was based on a real-life incident during which the Indian army conducted a strike at the terrorist groups which resided in the neighbouring country Pakistan. The film also starred actors Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Gohil and Paresh Rawal.

Viky Kaushal looked smart and handsome as an Indian army officer and the critics praised him for his acting skills. Vicky Kaushal was seen as major Vihaan Shergill in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year as it crossed the ₹300 crore mark.

