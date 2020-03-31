Vicky Kaushal Donates ₹ 1 Crore To Coronavirus Funds, Says 'we're All In This Together'

Vicky Kaushal has joined the list of people who have donated their bit to the Relief Funds started by the country as well as the states in the fight against coronavirus. The actor informed his fans and followers that he is donating ₹ 1 Crore. He posted this message on his social media.

Vicky Kaushal pledges a donation

Vicky Kaushal posted a written declaration on his social media. In the post, Vicky shared that he is blessed to be with his loved ones and is also comfortable at his home, but not everyone is that fortunate. He revealed that he is contributing ₹ 1 Crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also asked his followers to do their bit towards a healthier and stronger future.

Fans and fellow members from the film industry commended Vicky for his pledge to donate to the coronavirus funds. Director Aditya Dhar commented and called Vicky, "Mere Sher". A fan said that the josh is high and another said that everyone is together against coronavirus.

Vicky Kaushal is not the first Bollywood actor to donate money to PM-CARES. Akshay Kumar also pledged to contribute ₹ 25 Crores to the Fund. He tweeted about the same and shared that people need to do everything that takes to help one other.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Vicky Kaushal's movies include URI: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, and Manmarziyaan. He was last seen in the movie Bhoot Part I: The Haunted Ship. His upcoming projects include the multi-starrer Takht and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

