Deepika Padukone Knew About Ranbir's Involvement With Alia Even Before They Went Public?

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly told ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone about his relationship with Alia Bhatt before going public about it. Ranbir Kapoor had confirmed that he was in a relationship with actor Alia Bhatt through an interaction that happened with a fashion magazine. According to a leading daily, Deepika Padukone was already aware of his link-up before the interaction took place and was very happy for the couple.

Deepika Padukone knew about Ranbir-Alia before it was made official?

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have been the talk of the town even after their breakup in the year 2009. According to a report by a leading daily, the two actors still share a good bond with each other. A source had previously told the leading daily in 2018 that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone continued to be close friends and had also been keeping each other’s secrets. Ranbir Kapoor had told Deepika about his budding relationship back then and she was very happy for him and Alia Bhatt. The source also said that the friendship the two actors share is not something commonly found between exes.

Ranbir Kapoor had revealed details about his relationship with actor Alia Bhatt in an interaction with a leading fashion magazine, in the year 2018. He had said that his relationship was still in its nascent stage and he did not want to over speak about it. He was of the belief that the relationship was still new and he wanted it to “cook a bit”.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had started dating in the year 2007 and their relationship lasted for two years. The two actors have been friends ever since but the process was not that smooth right after their breakup. In an interview with a fashion magazine, Deepika Padukone had revealed that Ranbir Kapoor’s roving eye behaviour was the reason for their breakup. She had also revealed she had given him a second chance even though people around her had revealed that he was still straying. She reportedly caught him red-handed which led to her walking out of the relationship. Deepika Padukone was also affirmative that the process of moving on took her a while but once it did, there was no turning back.

