Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Grooved At '83' Wrap Party; Watch Throwback Video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. For a long time now they have been giving us major relationship goals. The couple is currently self-quarantining at home together. But they are keeping their fans updated on what the adorable couple are up to amid the lockdown. From baking to cooking delicious meals and working out together, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have won the internet with their adorable chemistry. On this Throwback Thursday, lets look back at moments where both Ranveer and Deepika were seen grooving to dance numbers.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grove at '83 wrap party

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and the entire crew of '83 was at the wrap-up party of the much-awaited film. This movie is based on cricketer Kapil Dev and how his team won the Cricket world cup in 1983. The couple was seen twinning perfectly at this party. Deepika & Ranveer both wore white t-shirts and denims. They were also seen grooving on popular songs like Aankh Marey, Kya Baat Hai and others. Ranveer and Deepika also danced on the peppy number Nashe Si Chadd Gayi. Watch the videos here to know more.

Apart from these, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a pic with her mother wished her on Mothers' Day. In the image, she and her mother were seen in saree. She captioned the picture and wrote "Love You Amma!❤️". Take a look at it here.

