Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s Iftar Celebration In This Throwback Pic Is Unmissable

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couple in the film industry. For a long time now they have been giving us major relationship goals and have been making the hearts of their fans melt with their endearing antics. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the couple is currently spending their lockdown at home together.

However, they are keeping their fans updated on what the adorable couple is up to amid the lockdown. From baking to cooking delicious meals or even working out together, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have won the internet with their adorable chemistry. Recently, a throwback picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has been going viral on social media wherein they both can be seen at an Iftar celebration.

Throwback picture of Deepika & Ranveer has been going viral on social media

The picture has Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoying an Iftar feast, presumably on the sets of their film, Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also flanked by their director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, cinematographer Ravi Verman can also be seen in the frame. Take a look at the throwback picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh which will certainly take you on a trip down the memory lane.

Ranveer Singh's bearded look in the picture is stealing the show

Deepika Padukone can be seen donning a printed ghagra and she has complemented her outfit with a black shawl while looking at the table. The actor can also be seen sporting a braided hairdo in the picture. While Ranveer Singh can be seen in his usual energetic self in the picture. Donning a white shirt and blue jeans, he can be seen looking behind in the picture. However, it is his bearded look from Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela which is stealing the show in the picture.

Talking about the movie, Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela, the film marked the first time that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the screen space with each other. Their impeccable and fiery chemistry received a tremendous response from the masses. According to media reports, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also went on to start dating each other on the sets of the film and Bollywood got one of its most beautiful couples in them.

