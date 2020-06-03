Cyclone Nisarga: Kareena Kapoor Urges Fans To Stay Home And Follow Guidelines

As Cyclone Nisarga which made landfall at Alibaug, Maharashtra and is all set to enter Mumbai & Thane in next few hours , scores of Bollywood actors have been spreading awareness of staying safe amid the cyclone on their respective social media handles. Kareena Kapoor recently shared a post on her social media where she can be seen asking her fans to stay and look after their near and dear ones.

Kareena Kapoor urges fans to follow BMC guidelines

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture showcasing the current weather in the city. With dark clouds covering the city before the onset of the cyclone, Kareena Kapoor asked her fans and followers to refrain from stepping out of their house amid such hours and even asked them to follow the guidelines set by the BMC.

Apart from Kareena, Bollywood’s versatile actress Madhuri Dixit also shared a post on her Twitter handle where she asked her fans and followers to be safe at this hour of panic. Taking a jibe at the rumors which are doing rounds on the Internet regarding the Cyclone, the Kalank actress also advised fans to refrain from spreading any sort of misinformation regarding the Cyclone. She also asked all to ensure the safety of everyone around them and especially those who need help.

Earlier, Bollywood’s ace actor Akshay Kumar had also issued an advisory along with a detailed set of precautions for the cyclone. He shared a video message through his social media account asking his fans and followers to follow the guidelines prepared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in case the cyclone wreaks havoc. He captioned the post, "The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @my_bmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being. For any queries and concerns regarding the cyclone, dial 1916 and press 4."

Ahead of the Cyclone Nisarga, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had started the evacuation operation from the high-risk areas on Mumbai seashore. The NDRF teams evacuated local residents near the seashore in Mumbai's Versova on Wednesday to safer places through buses, with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

