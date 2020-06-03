Cyclone Nisarga: Urmila Matondkar Shares Video Of Winds Near Her Home

Cyclone Nisarga is a currently active tropical cyclone headed towards the coastline of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Bollywood actors have been spreading awareness of staying safe amid the cyclone. Urmila Matondkar has shared a video from her home showing the wind and mist. Read to know more.

Urmila Matondkar shares video on cyclone nisargas' arrival

Urmila Matondkar shared a video from her home in which the outside trees can be seen moving by the wind force. She mentioned that cyclone Nisarga is here, and all she can see is mist and thick fog along with hearing the sound of the windstorm. She stated “prayer for all” and urged fans to stay safe.

Urmila Matondkar also shared a picture of her three pet dogs named Romeo, Stud and Laila. She mentioned that they are all dressed up according to the current rainy weather. Romeo is seen wearing a light orange outfit while Laila has donned a white and light orange attire along with a matching hat.

Urmila Matondkar is spending her quarantine with husband Mohsin Akhtar and dogs. A week ago, Mohsin turned a year old and the actor wished him on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she mentioned that there could not have been a better time than this lockdown period to realize that he actually has her “Secret Ingredient to Eternal Sunshine.” Urmila thanked him for being “sweet, mad, fun, kind” and everything else that he is with her. In the picture, the Rangeela star was seen wearing a white and grey t-shirt with blue googles.

The Government has provided several do’s and don’ts following cyclone Nisarga. An emergency number "1916" is also given where the caller is asked to Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Officials have been overlooking the situations in critical areas.

Cyclone Nisarga started as a deep depression in the Arabian Sea. On 2 June 2020, India Meteorological Department (IMD) revisited Nisarga as a severe cyclonic storm from the cyclonic storm while confirming its landfall for Maharashtra' coastal town of Alibaug on 3 June 2020. Nisarga is reportedly the first severe cyclonic storm since 1891 to impact Mumbai city, which is approximately 25kms north of Alibaug. Fishermen from Maharashtra were alerted to return back from the sea. The cyclonic storm is the second tropical cyclone of the 2020 North Indian Ocean cyclone season to hit the Indian subcontinent in a span of two weeks, after Cyclone Amphan.

