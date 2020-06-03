Cyclone Nisarga: Not Only Trains; Flights, Ferry & Port Services Also Prep For Landfall

Central Railway has altered the scheduling of as many as eight special trains departing Mumbai on June 3 due to cyclone Nisarga. Five trains have been rescheduled whereas three trains have been rerouted by the authorities.

Central railway reschedules trains

Due to #NisargaCyclone likely to hit Mumbai area on 3.6.2020, the train running pattern will be as under 👇 pic.twitter.com/NIB4rXNfId — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 2, 2020

The trains that have been rescheduled are: 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur, 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram, 01061 LTT-Darbhangna, 01071 LTT-Varanasi, 01019 CSMT Bhubaneshwar. The train that have been re routed are 03201 Patna-LTT, 01094 Varanasi-CSMT, 06436 Thiruvananthapuram-LTT.

Several other bodies have also curtailed the operations, with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said it has taken various mitigating measures, including suspending passenger ferry services. Meanwhile, only 19 flights, including 11 departures and eight arrivals, will be operated from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday, in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga. According to reports, the aforementioned flights will be operated by five airlines, including Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, and SpiceJet. However, passengers have been cautioned about probable changes in the schedule of the flights due to the cyclone.

Cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga, headed towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the intervening night between June 2 and 3. It is expected to make landfall near Alibaug on Wednesday with a wind speed of about 100 km per hour. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted low lying areas in Mumbai to be impacted by the tidal wave along with winds up to 110kmph.

Private-run weather forecaster Skymet has released its set of rainfall predictions for Mumbai for the upcoming three days. It has projected rainfall of 40-70 millimeters on Wednesday, June 3; 10-20 mm rainfall on Thursday, June 4; and 5-10 mm rainfall on Friday, June 5.

