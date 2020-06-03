Cyclone Nisarga: Rainfall, Gale Wind Expected In South Gujarat Region

Cyclone Nisarga has further intensified and approaching North Maharashtra coast close to the south of Alibaug and expected to make landfall in the afternoon as Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning for adjoining south Gujarat coasts which are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with strong winds.

Speaking to Republic TV, Skymet Weather MD Jatin Singh said that regions like Daman, Navsari, Vapi, Surat are definitely going to be affected by heavy rainfall with high wind, gust and sea surge but there are not going to be as badly affected as coastal regions of Maharashtra.

“If I calibrate the impact, Gujarat coast is relatively manageable, the problems will be coming up in Maharashtra,” said Jatin.

Rainfall with Gale wind

According to IMD, the south Gujarat region including districts like Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Surat will receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours. It forecasted that Gale wind with speed reaching 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely along and off Valsad and Navsari districts of Gujarat, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and.

Gale wind with speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph along and off Surat and Bharuch districts of south Gujarat is expected from June 3. Squally wind with speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail over the northeast Arabian Sea along and off remaining districts of south Gujarat coast on June 3. Ahead of landfall, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams conducted the evacuation of the population at Valsad.

