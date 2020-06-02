Mumbaikars Share Hilarious Memes As #MumbaiRains Trends After Light Drizzle

As some parts of Mumbai witnessed light drizzle on June 1, several internet users took to various social media platforms to share videos, photos and hilarious memes about #MumbaiRains. While the hostage was trending on Twitter, several netizens shared how the memes about Marine Drive must be missing them. Several users also wrote about how they woke-up late and missed the pre-monsoon showers.

Mumbaikars react to #MumbaiRains

Here are some of the trending tweets;

I see #MumbaiRains trending... Go to the balcony... Only to find... Sky is clear... Malad East... pic.twitter.com/oRAZXYoUzx — Prajjwal Bisht (@prajjwal_bisht) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile mumbaikars who can't see any rains outside :#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/mQDdfOc0XB — Sarvesh Guptan (@GuptanSarvesh) May 29, 2020

The weatherman finally got it right! #MumbaiRains are here. pic.twitter.com/sEnrk9oX8I — Yash Shah (@Yashhh_shah) June 1, 2020

*people seeing #MumbaiRains trending on twitter but going out of windows to confirm*#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/23cnPyKH1t — Rohit Dalal (@dalal__rohit) May 29, 2020

#MumbaiRains is trending...meanwhile this is what is actually happening in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/qRRQ3Qs6EV — ArunimaK (@arooneyma) May 29, 2020

#MumbaiRains trending overnight



Meanwhile me and my friends who woke up at 11am - pic.twitter.com/ImibMTyf5G — fcbsagarrrr• (@sagarssshinde) June 1, 2020

Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ alert

Meanwhile, the tropical storm 'Nisarga', which is headed towards the West coast at Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the next 12 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai on June 3. IMD chief M Mohapatra told Republic TV that currently there is a deep depression and it will intensify and become a "severe cyclone storm" by Wednesday with a wind speed of 110-120 km/h when it will be crossing the coast of Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also shared the preparedness plan for the cyclone. According to the plan, a total of 16 NDRF units have been deployed-- out which 10 have been deployed for the rescue operation, while the rest are in reserve. According to the CM, the teams are prepared to tackle the likely damage that could be caused by landslides, heavy rainfall, and so on.

