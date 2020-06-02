Last Updated:

Mumbaikars Share Hilarious Memes As #MumbaiRains Trends After Light Drizzle

As some parts of Mumbai witnessed light drizzle on June 1, Mumbaikars took to social media platforms to share videos, photos and memes about #MumbaiRains.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Mumbaikars

As some parts of Mumbai witnessed light drizzle on June 1, several internet users took to various social media platforms to share videos, photos and hilarious memes about #MumbaiRains. While the hostage was trending on Twitter, several netizens shared how the memes about Marine Drive must be missing them. Several users also wrote about how they woke-up late and missed the pre-monsoon showers. 

Mumbaikars react to #MumbaiRains 

Here are some of the trending tweets;

Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ alert

Meanwhile, the tropical storm 'Nisarga', which is headed towards the West coast at Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the next 12 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai on June 3. IMD chief M Mohapatra told Republic TV  that currently there is a deep depression and it will intensify and become a "severe cyclone storm" by Wednesday with a wind speed of 110-120 km/h when it will be crossing the coast of Maharashtra. 

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also shared the preparedness plan for the cyclone. According to the plan, a total of 16 NDRF units have been deployed-- out which 10 have been deployed for the rescue operation, while the rest are in reserve. According to the CM, the teams are prepared to tackle the likely damage that could be caused by landslides, heavy rainfall, and so on. 

First Published:
