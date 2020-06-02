Here Are Some 'Lockdown 5.0' And 'Unlock 1.0' Hilarious Memes; Check It Out

India has moved in the fifth phase of the lockdown. Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 has come to an end and lockdown 5.0 has now begun. It is being reported that the Government is planning to unlock things step by step in the new phase. This is being called Unlock 1 and things under Unlock One phase will start functioning gradually and slowly. However, contaminated zones will still be under lockdown and the night curfew hours have been reduced to 9 pm to 5 am.

It is being reported that malls, hotels, restaurants, and even places of worship will be re-opening from June 8. More official announcement is on the way, and netizens have been indulging in making hilarious Unlock 1.0 memes. Read on to know more details:

Check out UNLOCK 1.0 memes from the Internet:

Recently, netizens have been flooding the social media platforms with several UNLOCK memes. One of the memes shows Aamir Khan’s character of Sanjay Singhania from Ghajini. It talks about how schools and colleges will reopen, but the students will forget where they used to study.

Several unlock memes are related to the new term “Unlock” and the fact that schools and colleges will be soon re-opening. Other memes talk about how coronavirus is waiting for ignorant targets. The lockdown/unlock memes also talk about how one is supposed to stay indoors, but can also go out. Here are all the memes mentioned above:

Schools and colleges is going to start from July



*Meanwhile me trying to remember in which school/ college I used to study in* :#Lockdown5 #Unlock #unlockone pic.twitter.com/ZIUo3RByKf — 𝒊𝒔𝒂 🌺 (@isaloves1dx) May 30, 2020

#unlockone#Lockdown5 to continue in containment zones



People living in #ContainmentZone : pic.twitter.com/mSPpcsl5nR — S H U B H A M👅 (@Shubhi2908) May 30, 2020

#unlockone

Government givin too much freedom when cases are nearly 2 lakh pic.twitter.com/cBVVdjA9XB — Satyam (@satymmmm) May 30, 2020

Health Guidelines by WHO

World Health Organisation has given several guidelines that one can follow to be safe from COVID-19 outbreak. To protect oneself from the coronavirus pandemic, one should properly sanitise and the surroundings. People should avoid social gatherings and stay indoors unless there is an emergency.

People should wear face masks to be safe from COVID-19 infection. People are also asked to consume immunity-boosting food products. According to medical reports, smoking can increase the chances of getting affected by coronavirus as one constantly touches their fingers to their lips while smoking.

