'Dabangg 3' Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman Khan's Film Slows Down In Week 3

Dabangg 3 was one of the most anticipated movies of 2019. It hit the screens on December 20. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it was one of the most hyped-up films of the year. It was the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. The movie did well in its first week, but according to reports, the movie did not do well in its second week. Check out the box office collection of the movie on the third Friday.

Dabangg 3 Box-Office collection day 15

Dabangg 3, till Thursday, reportedly made ₹142 crores. On Friday, Dabangg 3 reported having made only ₹2 crores. The movie is not doing well compared to its predecessors. The movie is expected to cross ₹150 crores in the coming days. In its second week, it earned ₹ 137.80 crores.

#Dabangg3 goes down in Week 2... Biz at multiplexes hit due to #GoodNewwz... Single screens better, not great... Might benefit due to #NewYear celebrations... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 137.80 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

In the movie, we can see Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Kiccha Sudeep in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Nikhil Dwivedi. The movie is screened currently at a time reduced by 9 minutes, 40 seconds to attract move viewers. This is the second movie of Salman in 2019 and it has had a pretty slow start. Only time will tell whether the action movie by the superstar will make ₹150 crores or not.

#Xclusiv: #Dabangg3 trimmed on Day 2... 9 minutes, 40 seconds portions reduced from the run time. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

