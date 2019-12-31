Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 11: Salman Khan's Film Sees A Rise In Collections

The much-anticipated movie Dabangg 3 hit the screens on December 20. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, it was one of the most hyped films of the year. It marks to be the third installment in the Dabangg franchise. Reports say that Salman Khan's film minted a massive amount during the first week but later slowed down a little over the weekend. However, Dabangg 3 is back on track as per day 11 box office reports.

Dabangg 3 box office collection update

The Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep starrer Dabangg 3 reportedly amassed a total of ₹ 81.15 crores in the first three days of its opening. However, there seem to be some fluctuations in the collection of the film. Dabangg 3 managed to collect a mounting amount of ₹ 30 crores on its first Sunday, which resulted in a good weekend total. The movie seemingly gathered crowd due to the holiday season, which contributes to its day 10 and day 11 box office collection. After making a total of ₹ 138.85 crores on Sunday, Dabangg 3 has seen an upsurge in its charts on Monday and Tuesday. According to reports, Dabangg 3 minted 20 percent more in the two days. However, the film faces stiff competition from Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's Good Newwz, which has been doing amazingly well at the box office.

Read | 'Dabangg 3' Box Office collection: Will the movie make just Rs 150 crore on day 7?

Read | Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection: Movie Records Low Numbers On Second Weekend

#Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

Read | Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer's Morning Occupancy Sees A Major Dip

#Xclusiv: #Dabangg3 trimmed on Day 2... 9 minutes, 40 seconds portions reduced from the run time. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

Read | Dabangg 3: Here's How Much The Salman Khan Starrer Made In Its Opening Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.