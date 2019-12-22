The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dabangg 3 Day 2 Box-office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Sees No Growth, Here's The Total

Bollywood News

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared figures on Twitter & said, "Dabangg 3 stays in the same range on Day 2. Few circuits up, few down. Protests hit business hard.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dabangg

Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg 3' that has been receiving mixed reviews from the critics and audience saw no growth on Day 2 at the box-office. The film, directed by Prabhudeva, collected Rs. 24.75 crores on Saturday. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on social media and cited 'anti-CAA' protests as a reason for the low-earnings.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion breaks the Internet, courtesy Salman Khan

Salman Khan adds new weapon to Chulbul Pandey's arsenal as he gets a special gift from WWE

Dabangg 3 defeats Dabangg 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to share the numbers that Dabangg 3 made at the box office and the Salman Khan-starrer did not disappoint at all. Dabangg 3 did a business of more than a whopping ₹ 20 Crores at the box office on its first day which surpassed the record that Dabangg's first installment had set on its first day. Dabangg, on its first day, did a business of around ₹ 14.5 Crores and became one of the highest openers across India that year. Dabangg 3 too, seems to continue the legacy as the film has already done more than ₹ 20 Crores' business at the box office.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan starrer trimmed on Day 2, portions reduced by 9 mins from runtime

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAMI CASTLES HOPE
DEPOSITOR REACTS ON BOMBAY HC ORDER
UP DGP: '57 POLICEMEN INJURED'
PM MODI TAKES ON OPPOSITION
'BRING BACK DHONI': ECHO NETIZENS
DILJIT'S COMMENT ON KYLIE'S PIC