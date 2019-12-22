Dabangg 3 Day 2 Box-office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Sees No Growth, Here's The Total

Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg 3' that has been receiving mixed reviews from the critics and audience saw no growth on Day 2 at the box-office. The film, directed by Prabhudeva, collected Rs. 24.75 crores on Saturday. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on social media and cited 'anti-CAA' protests as a reason for the low-earnings.

#Dabangg3 stays in the same range on Day 2... Few circuits up, few down... Protests hit biz hard... Loses approx ₹ 7.5 cr to ₹ 9 cr in 2 days... Biz should see a turnaround on Day 3 [Sun]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr. Total: ₹ 49.25 cr. India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

#Xclusiv: #Dabangg3 trimmed on Day 2... 9 minutes, 40 seconds portions reduced from the run time. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to share the numbers that Dabangg 3 made at the box office and the Salman Khan-starrer did not disappoint at all. Dabangg 3 did a business of more than a whopping ₹ 20 Crores at the box office on its first day which surpassed the record that Dabangg's first installment had set on its first day. Dabangg, on its first day, did a business of around ₹ 14.5 Crores and became one of the highest openers across India that year. Dabangg 3 too, seems to continue the legacy as the film has already done more than ₹ 20 Crores' business at the box office.

#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019

