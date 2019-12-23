Dabangg 3: Here's How Much The Salman Khan Starrer Made In Its Opening Weekend

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 opened to Rs 20 crore at the box office and went on to make similar numbers at the ticketing counters on the second day. However, the latest reports suggest that the film registered a growth of 30% and collected around Rs 29 crore on Sunday. The opening weekend collection now stands at around Rs 78 crore. However, the collections of Dabangg 3 continue to be low in the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh circuit.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Saturday that the film was reduced in length from the second day onwards. He tweeted, “#Xclusiv: #Dabangg3 trimmed on Day 2... 9 minutes, 40 seconds portions reduced from the run time.” The film was criticised for being too long with a duration of over two hours. It reportedly has too many songs and was criticised majorly because it served as a hindrance in the narrative.

Dabangg 3 defeats Dabangg

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to share the numbers that Dabangg 3 made at the box office and the Salman Khan-starrer did not disappoint at all. Dabangg 3 did a business of more than a whopping ₹ 20 Crores at the box office on its first day which surpassed the record that Dabangg's first installment had set on its first day. Dabangg, on its first day, did a business of around ₹ 14.5 Crores and became one of the highest openers across India that year. Dabangg 3 too, seems to continue the legacy as the film has already done more than ₹ 20 Crores' business at the box office.

