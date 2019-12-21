Dabangg 3 Day One Vs Mardaani 2 Week One - Which Cop Wins The Box Office Face-off?

This Friday, on December 20, 2019, Salman Khan's much-awaited movie Dabangg 3 made its release in theatres across India. Last week, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 premiered in theatres on December 13, 2019. With two cop movies running in theatres at the same time, there can only be one that makes it to the top of the box office. While Dabangg 3 has the advantage of being associated with Salman Khan and being the third part of a popular series, Mardaani 2 was the movie that released first and is also likely to entice viewers who want to see a more serious film.

Dabangg 3 day 1 vs Mardaani 2 Box Office collections

As per BO analysts, Dabangg 3 has managed to make about ₹22-23 Crores at the domestic box office. This is far lower than what the filmmakers and analysts had first anticipated the movie to make. While the opening day numbers were very impressive, they were still not up to the mark, as many felt that Salman Khan's name and the Dabangg series' massive popularity should have earned the film far more than it actually did. However, many professionals in the field believe that the movie underperformed on its opening day due to the ongoing countrywide CAA protests.

Analysts have assessed that the nationwide protest has led the movie to lose around 15-20% of its estimated business. Furthermore, Dabangg 3 has failed to impress viewers in areas such as Delhi, Punjab and Kolkata. However, by no means is the film a failure. While the movie only made ₹22-23 crores on opening day, it is likely that the movie will make far more in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Mardaani 2 seems to be performing decently at the box office as well. It has already been a week since the movie's original release and it has already made around ₹39.20 Crores. The Rani Mukerji-starrer made around ₹3.80 Crores on its opening day. While that number seems minuscule compared to Dabangg 3, keep in mind that Mardaani 2 is a movie made on a smaller budget. The movie also has a far more serious tone and setting than that of Dabangg 3, which could alienate many casual moviegoers.

