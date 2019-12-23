'Dabangg 3' Weekend Collection: Movie Rakes In Good Numbers After First Weekend

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it was one of the most awaited films of the year. It is the third installment in the Dabangg franchise. The film has received mix reviews from the audiences. Check out its weekend collection.

Also Read | Dabangg 3 Review: Audience Feel Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Film Is 'Pure Mass'

Dabangg 3 weekend collection

Day wise

Friday - ₹24.50 crore

Saturday - ₹24.75 crore

Sunday - ₹31.90 crore

Total collection - ₹81.15 crore

#Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

#Dabangg3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3... Biz jumps across circuits... Loses a big chunk of *opening weekend* biz [approx ₹ 12 cr] due to protests... Day 4 [Mon] crucial... #Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

Also Read | Salman Khan Turned Scriptwriter For 'Dabangg 3' And Here's HOW He Got The Idea!

The film's collection has reportedly been affected due to the ongoing protest in the country. The amount affected is around ₹7-₹9 collections. The movie has to hold over the week to get a hit verdict. According to reports, the movie will collect around ₹200 to ₹250 crores in its lifetime. Its buzz will be affected as Good Newwz is set to release on coming Friday. The runtime of the film has also been cut.

#Xclusiv: #Dabangg3 trimmed on Day 2... 9 minutes, 40 seconds portions reduced from the run time. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Salman Khan Says His 'Dabangg' And 'Tere Naam' Were Small Films

Reviews

#Dabangg3Review #OneWord M*A*R*V*E*L*O*U*S



BETTER THAN THE PREVIOUS@BeingSalmanKhan Movies And dabangg prequals... This one is sure to give you GOOSEBUMPS... SUPERB STORYLINE ,ENGAGING SCREENPLAY, CLAP WORTHY DIALOGUES MAKES IT A WORST WATCH..GOOD BLEND OF EMOTIONS



⭐⭐⭐⭐🌠 — Kabir (@IKABIR11) December 19, 2019

#Dabangg3Review :



OVERDOSE OF ENTERTAINMENT



It is a typical larger than life masala entertaining film. First of all, it's not meant to make sense, It's only meant to entertain. #ChulbulPandey is back with the bang. First half is little slow but second half is brilliant !! — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) December 19, 2019

Also Read | Dabangg 3 Day One Vs Mardaani 2 Week One - Which Cop Wins The Box Office Face-off?

Dabangg 3

The movie shows the past life of Chulbul Pandey, and will also show its connection to his present life. Saiee Manjrekar will play the role of Salman’s love interest in his earlier life. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of, Rajjo. Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the villain. Dabangg 3 is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.