'Dabangg 3' Weekend Collection: Movie Rakes In Good Numbers After First Weekend

Bollywood News

'Dabangg 3' is among the most awaited films of the year. It stars Salman Khan in the lead role of Chulbul Pandey. Check out the weekend collection of the film.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it was one of the most awaited films of the year. It is the third installment in the Dabangg franchise. The film has received mix reviews from the audiences. Check out its weekend collection.

Dabangg 3 weekend collection

Day wise

Friday - ₹24.50 crore

Saturday - ₹24.75 crore

Sunday - ₹31.90 crore

Total collection - ₹81.15 crore

The film's collection has reportedly been affected due to the ongoing protest in the country. The amount affected is around ₹7-₹9 collections. The movie has to hold over the week to get a hit verdict. According to reports, the movie will collect around ₹200 to ₹250 crores in its lifetime. Its buzz will be affected as Good Newwz is set to release on coming Friday. The runtime of the film has also been cut.

Reviews

Dabangg 3

The movie shows the past life of Chulbul Pandey, and will also show its connection to his present life. Saiee Manjrekar will play the role of Salman’s love interest in his earlier life. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of, Rajjo. Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the villain. Dabangg 3 is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

 

 

