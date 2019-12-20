'Dabangg 3' Beats Both 'Kabir Singh' & 'Housefull 4', Collects 12 Cr In Advance Bookings

Dabangg 3 is the third movie from the Dabangg franchise. The Salman Khan starrer is expected to be one of the highest grossers this year. With the filmmakers successfully creating a buzz about the movie even before its release, the movie has reportedly got many advance bookings. Dabangg 3 stars Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan along with Bollywood debutant Saiee Manjrekar. The plot of the movie will show Saiee Manjrekar as the love interest of Salman Khan in his younger days.

'Dabangg 3' beats many films in advance bookings

Dabangg 3 has been one of the most awaited films of the year. The year 2019 was a good year for Bollywood as movies like Mission Mangal, War, Gully Boy and many more raised the bar higher for Bollywood. While Salman Khan’s Bharat entered the 300 cr club this year, expectations are even higher from his latest release, Dabangg 3.

In fact, it has been officially reported that the movie has already collected Rs. 12 crores from advance bookings. Not only that, the movie has secured the fourth spot for advance booking after War, Bharat, and Mission Mangal. Salman Khan starrer has left behind this year’s big movies like Kabir Singh, Housefull 4, Kesari, and Gully Boy in the highest collection in advance booking category. It is being said that the numbers could have gone higher and the business would have been 10% higher but the numbers are lower due to CAA protests.

Salman Khan as a scriptwriter

It has been reported to many media portals that this movie is close to Salman Khan’s heart because he has written the script for the movie as well. Salman Khan himself told a leading media portal that it all happened very naturally. He told a leading media portal that he was just sitting with other makers of the movie when they thought that there should be a third part to the Dabangg series. When they were brainstorming ideas for the sequel, it occurred to them that they could show how it all started for Chulbul Pandey. He further told in the same interview that after that, Arbaaz Khan and he watched the prequels and started making notes. That is how the story came to them. The movie has been directed by Prabhu Deva.

