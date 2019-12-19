'Dabangg': Iconic Scenes From Salman Khan Starrer Will Make You Impatient For 'Dabangg 3'

The third instalment of the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by the renowned choreographer Prabhu Deva and written by Dilip Shukla. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan who had earlier directed Dabangg 2. The plot of Dabangg 3 revolves around the life of a cop named Chulbul Pandey. He is known for his unique ways of dealing with an issue. The film has a good dose of action, drama, and romance for the viewers. Dabangg 3 also stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Here are a few iconic scenes from the first installment of the Dabangg franchise.

When Chulbul buys a pot from Rajjo

When Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman Khan) goes to buy a pot from Rajjo (played by Sonakshi Sinha) while giving the money he says “pyaar se de rahe hai rakh lo, varna thappad maar ke bhi de sakte hai”. To which Rajjo replies saying, “thappad se darr nahi lagta sahaab, pyaar se lagta hai”. This scene emerged out to be one of the most iconic scenes after the movie released.

Chulbul’s funny reply to Chedi Singh

Chulbul Pandey disturbs Chedi Singh’s party. Chedi Singh is into illegal business of alcohol. Chulbul Pandey asks him if he wants to continue his illegal businesses then he will have to pay him. Otherwise, he warns him saying “warna chedi singh hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki tum bhul jaauge ke saans kaha se le aur pade kaha se”.

Final action scene

The final action scene of Dabangg made fans go crazy over it. In the scene, Chulbul Pandey takes revenge for his mother’s death. Chedi Singh killed Chulbul’s mother by not giving her the asthma pump. In the same way, Chulbul kills Chedi Singh by putting his mouth in a truck’s silencer. The gas leaked out from the truck kills Chedi Singh.

