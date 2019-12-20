Salman Khan Talks About Whether Preity Zinta Will Cameo In His Much-awaited Dabangg 3

Recently, reports surfaced that claimed Preity Zinta might have a cameo in Salman Khan's most awaited Dabangg 3. Preity posted a streak of pictures on her Instagram handle wherein she was seen posing with Salman as both the actors donned cop-uniforms. Salman too took to his Instagram to share a video of Preity with a voiceover welcoming a cop from LA (Preity Zinta). Soon after these videos and pictures were posted, everyone started speculating that Zinta might have a cameo in Dabangg 3, but it really the case?

Salman Khan on Preity Zinta's cameo in Dabangg 3

It is a known fact that Salman is currently busy promoting his much-anticipated cop-action movie Dabangg 3, in one of the promotional events, a reporter straightaway asked Salman about Preity's cameo in the film as both the actors were photographed together in uniforms of cops. The Chulbul Pandey of Bollywood was quick to respond saying that Preity wanted to do something for Halloween and wanted to dress up as a cop while he was shooting some patchwork on the last day of Dabangg 3 when suddenly, he saw her in a cop-uniform. Salman further added that he went back and changed into Chulbul’s outfit and clicked pictures with her because he loves her and he does these things because Preity is superb and has good energy.

Salman swiftly swept rumours under the carpet as his statement was enough for everyone to understand that it was nothing but a Halloween get-up suggesting that there will not be any cameo of Preity in the film. The audiences might have to wait for some more time before they see both Preity and Salman in a cop-action movie together because Dabangg 3 seems to not be the one.

