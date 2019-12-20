Dabangg 3 Review: Audience Feel Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Film Is 'Pure Mass'

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by Prabhudeva it is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. Being a Salman Khan film and chartbuster songs, the film has enormous hype. It has recently released in theatres and have received mostly positive reviews. Check out what the audience says about the movie.

Dabangg 3 audience reviews

#Dabangg3Review - ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 3*/5 #Dabangg3 is Nowhere near to Dabangg1 But it is FAR better than Dabangg2 With #SalmanKhan charismatic performance & BRILLIANT action #Dabangg3 delivers what it has promised to MASS AUDIENCE #KicchaSudeep emerges as the best villain in Dabang series pic.twitter.com/dJaqMk86FL — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 20, 2019

#Dabangg3 is the most satisfying Mass film of recent times and who better than #SalmanKhan to play bubbly guy turn desi hulk.There's a lot in the film to support rape & acid victims to water conservation in remote areas.

⭐⭐⭐⚡ 3.5/5 #Dabangg3Review pic.twitter.com/xv3u5gX6JU — Box Office Truth (@BoxxOfficeTruth) December 19, 2019

One word review of #Dabangg3 is P-U-R-E-M-A-S-S.... 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 movie is full of mass elements... @BeingSalmanKhan is 🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥... BGM, Entry nd Climax scenes are worth to watch.....

My ratings is- ⭐⭐⭐.🌟...Go nd n joy 🎄🎄🎄🌞🌞✨🌠✨ pic.twitter.com/KMDB5Gfxq0 — DEADPOOL (@KingsDeadpool) December 20, 2019

It's done with #Dabangg3, the first half was full of entertainment but the second half was a little boring, it's too hard to get out of such uneven movie in today's generation where only masala movies are preferred. So I'm going with🌟🌟🌟 #Dabangg3Reviews #Dabangg3MovieReview — Filmy Polls (@filmy_polls) December 20, 2019

#Dabangg3 is an pure Good Vs Evil 🎭 at its core. Its definitely a mass masala entertainer, which no one does better than @BeingSalmanKhan. @KicchaSudeep is terrific as the antagonist. @PDdancing is back with a Bang. Climax is extraordinarily. #Dabangg3Reviews: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/y5hfBdR71X — Cine Plus (@CinePlus11) December 20, 2019

#Dabaang3 a decent one time watch.Strongest villain of the series 🔥salman khan excels carries the movie very well. Sai decent Sona bad prabhu direction mediocre. 162 mins movie could be reduced by 15 mins for crisp . D1>D3>D2 Nonethless it entertains. (3.25/5) #Dabangg3Reviews — PRINCU-KARTIK KA PANKHA (@aboywithbrains) December 20, 2019

#Dabangg3Reviews



Welcome to 1st Franchise of 3 Blockbuster movies 🙏🙏



Remember the name #Dabangg



Full on Piasa Vasool Entertainer



3.5 ⭐⭐⭐.🌟



Go and enjoy the mass masala #SalmanKhan is lifeline 🔥🔥🔥 — Ranking CINEMA (@RankingCinema) December 20, 2019

Dabangg 3

The movie shows the past life of Chulbul Pandey, and will also show its connection to his present life. Saiee Manjrekar will play the role of Salman’s love interest in his earlier life. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of, Rajjo. Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the villain. Dabangg 3 is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

