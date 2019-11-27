Mouni Roy's Video From Manali Is Giving Her Fans Winter Vibes; Watch

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport while the two were heading to Manali for the next schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra. As the alleged couple reached Manali, the welcoming pictures of the two went viral all over social media. In the pictures, it can be seen that they received a warm welcome from the local people of Manali. In the pictures, Alia was seen wearing a blue sweater and a pair of white track pants. Her outfit was paired with Himachali topi (cap) and a white muffler. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen sporting an all-black look paired with a white muffler.

Today, actor Mouni Roy, who will reportedly be seen playing a negative role in Brahmastra, also reached Manali for the shooting. Before the shooting commenced, Mouni decided to enjoy the serenity of Manali. She also posted a video on her social media where she is seen sporting a white sweater. In the video, Mouni is trying to give her fans a glimpse of the picturesque location. Mouni captioned the video "No winter overdues from bombay..."

Here is the video that Mouni shared on her Instagram handle:

About the movie:

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy directed by Ayan Mukherji. The movie will not only be featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor but also Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. A few days ago, it was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan might make a guest appearance in the film. It is also said that he shot for his sequence in Mumbai.

The first part of Brahmastra is expected to hit the screens in the summer of 2020. The shooting of the movie kickstarted in Bulgaria. Later, the cast and the crew of Brahmastra resumed shoots in Mumbai and Varanasi.

