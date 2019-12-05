Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha Hits Milestone With Salman Khan-starrer, Says 'did Not Realise'

Nine years ago, a youngster introduced as Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter made a grand debut with Dabangg. The movie turned out to a blockbuster and Sonakshi Sinha became a household name. As the actor returns to her career-defining franchise once again, the venture is turning out to be ‘extra special’ for her. Sonakshi is all set to hit the milestone of her 25th film with the same franchise with which she had debuted with. The Rowdy Rathore star says that she had no idea how time flies as she achieved this feat.

Sonakshi spoke to Republic TV in an exclusive interview ahead of the release of Dabangg 3. When asked about the movie being her 25th film, the actor replied, “It is a very special film since it is my silver jubilee film. And with Dabangg 3, where it all had started, from one, we have come to three. I can’t tell you the feeling.” She added, “The circle has been completed” and also said, “I myself did not realise it. It feels as if I had made my debut just yesterday. And how did I work with such pace, I have no idea about how time flew by.”

How is her character Rajjo different this time around? “This Rajjo is obviously Dabangg, because she is Chulbul Pandey’s wife. With every film, there is an attempt to show something new to the audience, so we have gone into the prequel of how Chulbul Pandey became Chulbul Pandey. It’s a wonderful story. As a character, there’s no need to tweak a character that has been so accepted and loved by the audience, like Chulbul, Rajjo, Makhi, so character wise, it is the same, only the story is showing progression. She has become more Dabangg. The main difference is that she is also in the Hud Hud Dabangg song,” the actor added.

Sonakshi is obviously close to the Khans who launched her in the industry. And she shares a close rapport with the director Prabhudeva as well. The actor shared that she had a blast on the sets. Sonakshi said, “It feels like home, as if you’re working with your family members. Working with the people who you have worked with, so it is completely different feeling whenever there is a team and where we all have worked with each other. It is my fourth film with Prabhu sir, and with Salman and Arbaaz, it’s been a long association, there is a massive comfort level and fun moments are constant. I keep learning from them from their experiences.”

Like Sonakshi, this time another new face Saiee Manjrekar makes her debut with Dabangg 3. Did she remember her first days in the industry, looking at the youngster? “There was a lot of nostalgia as she’d ask me how was it when you did it, and we’d share anecdotes. She’s a wonderful girl, very talented, that’s why she is in the film. I wish her all the best because when I had started with Dabangg, there was no looking back for me after that and I hope that’s the same with her too,” she replied.

The actor revealed that ‘Thapad se dar nahi lagta...’ is still a dialogue from Dabangg she is asked to enact often. As far as her favourite from Dabangg 3 is concerned, there is also one dialogue. It goes, “Mararenge bhi hum aur bachayenge bhi hum.”

On performing 'thumkas' in the film, Sonakshi responded, "Any film that has been directed by Prabhu sir will obviously have thumke, dance and masti and that’s the same this time too. The songs are fantastic. Yu Karke released recently, and it received such a good response, those kind of songs where I just lose myself in enjoyment, I love doing it.”

Watch the full interview here.

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 is gearing up for release on December 20. The movie also stars Sudeep in the role of an antagonist. The movie traces Salman-Sudeeep's past enmity and how they face-off again after many years.

