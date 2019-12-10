Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! Dec 9: Aman Turning Into Beast, Snake Omen Appears

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! is an Indian supernatural television series. It airs on Star Plus at 8.30 pm from Monday to Friday. It is also available for streaming on Hotstar. The series is a love story about two individuals who are polar opposites but fate brings them together. The lead roles are played by Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma. Here are the written updates from the episode that aired on December 9, 2019.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! – December 9, 2019

The episode begins with Roshni, who is in Mussoorie and is thinking about Aman’s behaviour. She says that she will not come back for him ever, even if he understands that there is a connection between them. She writes letters for him, but ends up storing them in her diaries. Roshni is working in a café, baking cookies while Aman is busy in his office work.

In another scene, Tabeezi reveals to Anjum that Aman will only realise his love for Roshni after her death. She has to die in order to save Aman, and only then will he realise the bond of love that is written in their fate. Anjum is disturbed by the news, and is in a moral dilemma, thinking about how they have to push someone in the hands of death just to save someone else. This give and take is troubling his mind.

In another scene, it is revealed that the owner of Roshni’s café is none other than the Jinn himself. He has disguised himself as a normal person. Aman is all set to meet a SWOT analysis, but at that moment a sign of the Jinn appears in the form of a snake and he realises that he is turning into a beast. He avoids the meeting and goes to his place straight away.

In a different scene, we see that Roshni is in her café and she realises that there are three circles forming in the sky, and it reminds her of Aman. A person who works in the café tells Roshni that there is only one lady left in the shop and that they need to close the shop after she leaves. The old lady tells Roshni that she needs a small kid and closes the doors of the café with her magic. Roshni gets help from the other person but it is of no use, as the magic of the old lady is too strong.

On the other side, Aman is growing out of control as a supernatural force takes him over, and converts him slowly. Tabeezi tells Anjum that today is the day of the red moon and it is an omen of the evil. Aman is struggling with the evil forces that are keen on taking him over, and he destroys the room. Suddenly he finds a photo of Roshni. This brings all the memories of how they parted away back to his mind, and he realises how Sameer made a fool out of him and got him trapped.

Roshni is trying to escape the room but it does not work. Tabeezi sees some blood coming out of a book and she opens it. As she opens the book, it sucks her inside. Aman is nowhere to be found.

