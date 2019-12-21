Ira Khan's Photoshoot, Dabangg 3 Release & Other Major Bollywood News This Week

Bollywood is one of the biggest entertainment industries with ample of news surfacing about celebrities and their movies. This week did not disappoint the audiences - be it movies or celeb news. From a much-anticipated film's release to one of the blockbuster Bollywood movie not making it to the Oscars, here is an overview of the major news of the whole week.

1) Ira Khan's Photoshoot

After directing her first production film titled Medea, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is into modelling too. The star kid recently turned muse for a photographer named Roozbeh. Ira shared a streak of pictures on her Instagram from her photoshoot and as soon as she posted the pictures online, they went viral. Click here to read about the netizen's reaction to her photoshoot.

2) Dabangg 3's release

Salman Khan's much anticipated cop-action Dabangg 3 finally hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The movie is doing exceptionally well too, at the box office with more than ₹ 20 Crores' business on its first day. The Prabhdheva directorial alongside Salman also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and marks the debut of Mahesh Majrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar in Bollywood. Click here to know more about Dabanng 3's box office collection

3) Gully Boy, out of the Oscars race

The Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy was India’s official entry to the Oscars in the category of the Best Foreign Language Film but the film is out of the race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday released the names of ten films that were shortlisted in the Best Foreign Language Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards, and the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy failed to make it in the list. Click here to read more about how it did not make it to the Oscars.

4) Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019

Multiple eminent celebrities of the showbiz walked the red carpet of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019, held this week. Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Malaika Arora, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon to multiple Youtubers like Prajakta Koli and bloggers too marked their presence at the event. Click here to know more about Deepika's interview at the event

5) Taimur Ali Khan turns 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable son Taimur Ali Khan turned 3 on December 20, 2019. From maasi Karishma Kapoor to sister Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish the munchkin on his third birthday. Click here to read more about Taimur's birthday bash.

