Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Reveals Prabhudheva’s Hilarious Reaction When He Dubbed In Tamil

The Salman Khan-starrer film Dabangg 3 is a film which is much awaited by fans all over. The fans of the actor have been eagerly waiting for this mass entertainer. The film is set to release on December 20 this year and has already gained immense popularity. The trailer of the film has already crossed over 45 million views.

Dabangg 3': Salman Khan reveals Prabhudheva's hilarious reaction when he dubbed for Tamil trailer

Dabangg 3 is expected to be released in multiple languages including Hindi. Salman Khan was going to dub the Tamil trailer for the film. He showed the trailer to Prabhudheva and the director hesitated to go further with this idea. Prabhudheva said that he was unsure of the language Salman had used in the trailer and therefore he will fetch another dubbing artist for the Tamil trailer. Salman asked for a second try to which Prabhudheva advised him to stick to the Hindi dubbing itself. After Dabangg 3 Salman Khan will be seen appearing in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is expected to release on Eid next year.

Speaking about the film to a leading newspaper, Salman Khan mentioned his father’s views on his films. He said, that his father is very critical of his film choices and at times he tells them upfront if the film will do well or not. About Dabangg 3 Salman Khan’s dad advised him to not worry about the film. He further advised Salman to not let the success of the film get to his head and that he should work on his next films.

