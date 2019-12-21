Dabangg 3 Day 1 Box Office Collection Surpasses The First Day Collection Of Dabangg

Fate seems to be on Salman Khan's side as his much-anticipated cop-action Dabangg 3 is doing exceedingly well at the box office. The third installment of the Dabangg franchise though had lesser screens than its previous two parts still managed to surpass the record which the first instalment of the movie made at the box office. After appearing in the top 10 of Forbes India Celebrity 100 List again, this is yet another milestone achieved by Salman Khan and surely calls for a celebration for Bhaijaan's fans.

Dabangg 3 defeats Dabangg

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to share the numbers that Dabangg 3 made at the box office and the Salman Khan-starrer did not disappoint at all. Dabangg 3 did a business of more than a whopping ₹ 20 Crores at the box office on its first day which surpassed the record that Dabangg's first instalment had set on its first day. Dabangg, on its first day, did a business of around ₹ 14.5 Crores and became one of the highest openers across India that year. Dabangg 3 too, seems to continue the legacy as the film has already done more than ₹ 20 Crores' business at the box office.

#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019

Dabangg 3 apart from Salman Khan, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. The film also marks the debut of Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar in Bollywood. The action comedy film directed by Prabhudheva, and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

Salman vs Salman

