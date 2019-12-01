Munna Badnaam Hua: Salman Khan-Warina Hussain's Song Wows Netizens, Termed 'parda Faad'

Munni Badnaam Hui has been one of the most popular songs of the this decade. It goes without saying that the chartbuster success of the Salman Khan-Malaika Arora track played a role in Dabangg minting the moolah at the box office. Nine years later, there is another Munni in the form of Warina Hussain, but she’s not the one getting ‘badnaam’ (infamous). In fact, it’s the Munna aka Chulbul Pandey who’s doing so. Munna Badnaam Hua track was unveiled by the makers, and Salman’s chemistry with not just Warina, but also Prabhudeva, and the catchy beats got the thumbs up from netizens, who termed it as a ‘parda faad’ song.

Warina, who was launched by Salman in LoveYatri last year opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, looks alluring in the video. The duo shares a quirky chemistry with some fun steps and moves and she looks confident with her dance moves. The setting of the song is pretty much the same as the original, be it the 'khatiya' and the other cops joining him. Only difference, however, is that Chulbul Pandey is not dressed as a cop.

Several quirks of Chulbul Pandey have been popular, be it that step of moving the top of the trouser or the putting sunglasses on the back of the shirt. This time, the new step is him moving the belt from around himself. It is the second time that Prabhudeva is directing Salman and Munna Badnaam Hua also turns out to be the second time they featured in a song after Jalwa from Wanted. Despite their contrasting styles of dancing and flexibility, the duo looked completely in sync and even pulled off some Michael Jackson-style moves.

Watch the video here:

Sajid-Wajid, who have composed the music of all the three Dabangg films, have scored the track, which is energetic to the core. Only the hook has the same tune as the original, with the tweak of lyrics. Mamata Sharma, who had lent her voice for Munni Badnaam Hui, has returned for this one. Badshah and Kamaal Khan have taken care of the male vocals.

Netizens were in love with the track. They ensured that the track immediately went to the top of the trends. They called it 'biggest charbuster in recent years' and more. Here are the reactions:

Blockbuster parda faad song bhai 💥💥 — 🌠 MASS 🌠 DABANGG3 🌠 (@Being_RajArya_) November 30, 2019

BIGGEST CHARTBUSTER OF RECENT YEARS #MunnaBadnaamHua — Chulbul Abdi #Radhe (@SalmanAabdi) November 30, 2019

Dabangg 3, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan, is gearing up for release on December 20. The film revolves around two eras, and how the events gets connected. The movie has been produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi.

