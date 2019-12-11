WATCH: Salman Khan Grooves To 'Munna Badnam' With The Paps, Wins Hearts On Social Media

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. This will be the third time Salman Khan will entertain his fans as Chulbul Pandey. This is also the second time we will be seeing a south Indian actor play the main antagonist in a Dabangg movie. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3 on December 20, 2019. Khan will reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the film. In the video that has surfaced on the internet, the actor can be seen grooving to the beats along with the shutterbugs and doing his iconic step with the belt.

Both the storyline of the Dabangg and Dabangg 2 movie plot revolves around the life of a corrupt yet fearless cop named Chulbul Pandey. Chulbul is known for his unique ways of dealing with the wrongdoers and thus giving the audience a perfect dose of action, drama, and romance as well. The Dabangg movie franchise is famous for its villains as well. The first part included Sonu Sood as the dreaded negative character whom Salman had to fight in one on one battle. Dabangg 2 saw Prakash Raj as the anti-hero and the upcoming part will see the South Indian megastar Kiccha Sudeep as the most awaited antagonist of the year.

The film has been in the news since its inception and fans cannot wait for the release of the film. The film stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar who will make her Bollywood debut in the film and Kichcha Sudeep.

