Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer's Morning Occupancy Sees A Major Dip

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 hit the silver screen today i.e. December 20, 2019. The third installment of the Dabangg franchise had a substantial amount of hype surrounding it. Ardent Salman Khan fans have reportedly loved his cop avatar as Chulbul Pandey as both the previous instalments have been blockbuster hits. Early predictions had suggested that Dabangg 3 will open on a high note at the box office, but morning occupancy reports are suggesting the opposite.

Dabangg 3 - Morning occupancy report

Trade analysts are reportedly suggesting that Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 has opened to a morning occupancy of 20-25%. Though the film has opened to a wide release of 4300 screens across India, the film failed to register major footfalls during morning shows. The film is expected to bring in big numbers as it released in four languages - Hindi, Kannada, Tamil & Telugu respectively. South star Kichcha Sudeepa is playing a pivotal role in the film which raised the expectations even further for the film's overall performance.

Dabangg 3 has opened to a lower morning occupancy than Salman Khan's last release Bharat which reportedly opened to a 60-65%. The film is expected to grow as the day progresses and evening shows start to run. Dabangg 3 will enjoy a clean run at the box office for only one week as Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27, 2020.

