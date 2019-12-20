Dabangg 3 Box Office: Lesser Screen Count Of The Salman Starrer To Affect The Numbers?

Dabangg 3 is the third movie from the Dabangg franchise. The Salman Khan starrer is expected to be one of the highest grossers this year. With the filmmakers successfully creating a buzz about the movie even before its release, the movie has reportedly got many advance bookings. Dabangg 3 stars Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan along with Bollywood debutant Saiee Manjrekar. The plot of the movie will show Saiee Manjrekar as the love interest of Salman Khan in his younger days. The third installment of the Dabangg franchise had created a substantial amount of hype surrounding it.

Dabangg 3 releases in less screens than its first two parts:

But according to the reports, the buzz around the movie is not strong enough. Due to which, the number of theatres and screens are far lower than the first two Dabangg films. According to market experts, the movie marketing team is the one to be blamed for the less number of screenings. According to a well-known trade analyst Atul Mohan, he said in the interview that, marketing team thought that Salman Khan alone is enough and the movie does not need any marketing inputs. But this is was the wrong step by them. He mentioned that whatever the outcome after the release, it is the job of the marketing experts to generate the hype and build the anticipation around the movie.

Apart from him, other trade analysts blame the subdued anticipation for Salman's Chulbul Pandey cop act squarely on inept marketing, other trade experts blame the lack of enthusiasm to various factors. The screens are divided because of the Star Wars as it released with Dabangg 3. And even Yash Raj Films deny to let go of screens their Mardaani 2. And that is also one of the reasons why Dabangg 3 released in fewer screens than the first two parts.

