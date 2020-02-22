Dabboo Ratnani On Kiara And Bhumi's Calendar Shoot; Says 'Expected Similar Reactions'

Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar is out and is making big noise across the town. Several celebs have posed for this ace photographer, and are making the headlines with this. The most prominent of which is Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's calendar shoot, as they were seen going out of their comfort zone for the shoot.

Recently, the photographer stated that he had expected the reactions on these two diva’s photos. Read on to know more about what Dabboo Ratnani had to say:

Dabboo Ratnani on Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's calendar shoot

In an interview with a leading news portal, Dabboo Ratnani was seen talking about internet’s reaction to Advani and Pednekar’s calendar shoot, saying that he had expected it since the beginning. People are not used to seeing them in such a way, so it was natural that people will react to it.

The ace photographer stated that nobody could imagine Pednekar or Advani posing nude. The whole idea behind this was to let people know that they can look this way too, and pull it off brilliantly.

Ratani stated that their photographs are “sensuous and sexy” but they are not in your face. There is a lot left for imagination and he guessed that this is what made people think about it more. He personally thinks that they are great shots and they look stunning. He further stated that these pictures are not vulgar and are highly aesthetic.

Talking about his photography, Ratnani said that the vision and the angle matters a lot. Instructing the actor about the poses, and the lighting also makes a huge difference. He said that he has been doing this for many years now and has chemistry with the actors. They trust him completely and it shows in the photos.

Speaking about his calendar, the ace photographer said that his main focus in the calendar has always been on the actors and photographs. He stated that he does not even choose a theme because it’s like a restriction where he has to fit everything according to it. He tries to make the actor do something they have not done, and are excited about it.

