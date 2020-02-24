The Debate
Kiara Advani's Photoshoot Row Gets Fresh Twist, Netizens Reveal More Dabboo "inspirations"

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani's photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani seems to be a magnet of controversies as netizens bring out more inspirations in the 2020 calendar. Read.

kiara advani

Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch might be one of the most popular events of the year. This year, though, Daboo had to face accusations of plagiarism when it comes to actor Kiara Advani's picture. Diet Sabya seems to jump in the bandwagon as seen by its recent post on Instagram.

Diet Sabya sparks discussion among fans

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diet Sabya (@dietsabya) on

Diet Sabya posted the picture that showed the comparison between the picture by international photographer Marie Barsch and Kiara Advani's picture. In the caption, they just added one word- Discuss. It seems that Diet Sabya wanted to know the opinions of the people on this controversy and the people certainly delivered.

One person wrote that Dabboo Ratnani's hype is non-understandable as there are better portfolios made by sixteen-year-olds. Another made a meme out of it saying that the left one is what one has ordered online and the right is what they get. Many claimed that Marie's picture looks better than the right one.

A follower commented that John Abraham photo was also plagiarised by Daboo in the calendar. The original one is a Vito Basso picture by Mario Testino posted in 2017. Below are the two pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MARIO TESTINO (@mariotestino) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) on

Dabboo Ratnani had responded to all these allegations on his Instagram. The photographer shared a picture of actor Tabu in a similar pose that he had clicked in 2001. In the caption, Dabboo jibed that if he can reuse his camera, then he can reuse his concept as well. He claimed that Kiara's picture was inspired by this photoshoot.

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) on

Source: Kiara Advani and Mario Barsch Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

