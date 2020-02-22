'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Updates: Aman Gets Choked By The Evil Black Cat

In the 94th episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!, fans see that Roshni has not yet received her payment from Aman and she breaks into tears as her mother is in trouble. Aman gets mad at her and mocks her saying that her mother is always in trouble. He says that people live in Lucknow and Delhi, but her Ammi lives in trouble. Amn then tells her that he will do as he has promised. She has to go to his room and get the fan he has kept for her. This is for the new guest. Read more to know what happened on Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka on February 21, 2020:

READ |'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update Feb 21: Rohit Asks Sonakshi To Stay Away From Hi

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! written update for February 21

Malika arrives at Aman’s hotel with a fleet of cars, dressed like a true princess. Roshni has to hold the fan, to get a breeze shot of Malika. Aman and Malika pose for the camera, and Roshni is seen holding the fan. Malika tells her that Roshni spoiled all her photos and called her out for being a low-class person. Malika then spoils Roshni’s hairstyle.

Aman holds Malika by her waist and tells her that he has missed her. On the other hand, Tabeeezi hears a strange noise and notices that there is a black cat in her house, who sits on her magic book. Roshni is thinking out loud about how crazy Malika is, and Aman’s friend tells her that she is very rich. He tells her that her name has a good meaning, and it felt nice to meet her. As the two leave for their work, the black cat appears at the hotel.

READ |Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Should Be A 'comedy Show'; Says VJ Andy As He Advices Makers

Chotu is going to a camp with his friends and is worried about the class bully. Sara goes to get him his water bottle and Chotu sees that the school bus has arrived. He hides in the garden and Sara thinks he has left. Meanwhile, he sees a blue light in the water fountain, and a hand drags him inside.

Imran meets Malika and introduces himself to her, and she mocks him saying that Iran is a country. Malika throws a towel on his face and tells him that she does not prefer cotton, she wants Egyptian silk. He tells the staff to manage things for her. Aman and Malika have lunch together where she tells him that she wants to open a fashion line.

READ |'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Updates For Feb 20: Roshni To Work For Aman

Malika flirts with Aman in front of Roshni and then shouts at Roshni for not serving her the tea properly. She hurts Roshni with the hot cup, and Aman gets up in pain. Aman tells her that he will find someone else to serve Malika. The fairy narrator says that evil is in close proximity to Aman.

Roshni escorts the prince to his room and he tries to take advantage of her, as he drags her to his bedroom. Aman had sensed the prince’s intentions and followed them to the room. But the evil chokes Aman. Roshni has magic but chooses not to use them. Aman’s hand falls on Roshni’s earring and the hold of evil wears off.

READ |Karishma Tanna Shows How To Ace The Braided Look In This Throwback Picture; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.