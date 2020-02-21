Hrithik Roshan Wins Best Actor For 'Super 30' At Dadasaheb International Film Festival

Hrithik Roshan made news with the grand success of his 2019 biographical drama film Super 30. For his role in the film, he was critically acclaimed. Recently, the actor has garnered an actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Hrithik Roshan bags Best Actor Award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

According to the reports, Hrithik Roshan bagged the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, held in Mumbai on Thursday. He was cheered by the crowd as he received the award for his film Super 30. In the film, he played the character of Anand Kumar and the film revolves around his social initiative.

In an interview with a leading news portal, the actor said that when he looks back at 2019, he feels joy, relief and gratitude. There is a lot for him to be grateful for that has happened in 2019. He also stated that he feels blessed for the opportunities he received throughout his life.

The actor expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their love and support, and for inspiring him to be better every day. He also said that he 2018 was more important for him as he was actually working on Super 30 and War.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan was seen in two films last year, which went on to be one of the top-grossing Bollywood movies of the decade, War and Super 30. In the action-thriller flick War, Roshan was seen playing the role of Major Kabir, whereas Tiger Shroff was seen playing the character of Captain Khalid Rahmani. The film collected over Rs 53 crores on its first day at the Box-Office.

