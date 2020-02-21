Jay Bhanushali Shares Farewell Video As He Leaves TikTok; Asks Why People Make Them?

Jay Bhanushali is known for hosting the Indian reality dance television show Dance India Dance. He has appeared in several films and TV shows. Recently, he made headlines when he stated that he is done with TikTok. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Jay Bhanushali leaves TikTok as he gives fans his last video

Actor Jay Bhanushali has proved his wits time after time, as the host of DID, and is also evident from the actor’s TikTok videos. On February 21, 2020, he took to his official social media handle to break the news that it will be his last TikTok video and that he is done with TikTok. He also spoke rhetorically about not understanding why people make videos on TikTok. In his last TikTok video, he is seen acting with his wife Mahi.

Fans can see that in the video, Mahi is singing a song, and Bhanushali comes from behind and beats her up for making a TikTok video, but there is a twist in the plot, as Mahi is seen standing beside Jay. It is then revealed that he was beating the dough to make rotis as his wifey commanded. Here is the video posted by Jay Bhanushali.

Fans of the actor took to their TikTok handles, and Bhanushali’s post, and asked the actor not to stop making funny videos. Earlier, Bhanushali has posted a photo with the Bigg Boss season 13-star Shehnaaz, and fans of Sidnaaz took the opportunity to express their love for them. Here is the post.

Here are some Sidnaaz fan reactions

