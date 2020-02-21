Delhi Opens Its First-ever Garbage Café In Dwarka; Exchanges Food For Plastic

Delhi has caught on a new trend that is taking the internet by storm. It is the concept of garbage cafes. Earlier, this trend was seen in the states of Gujrat and Chhattisgarh. Read on to know more about this innovative concept of the Delhi’s Municipal Corporation:

Delhi's first-ever Garbage Cafe that exchanges food for plastic waste

Climate change is affecting the world, and no country is safe from its effects. Every nation is trying to make a change in their own way, to reduce their carbon footprint. India in recent times has become one such nation that is all set on fighting issues like climate change and global warming. To tackle this issue, a new Swachh Bharat Mission has set in motion.

Global warming is the long-term rise in the average temperature of the Earth's climate system. This is a small step but we will win this fight. Go Delhi Government!!! #swatchbharatabhiyan pic.twitter.com/VT4tm18E3B — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 21, 2020

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has a new scheme for the citizens, as they have opened the city’s first garbage café in Dwarka. It is located near Najafgarh, in the Vardhman Mall. According to the reports, it will serve snacks or breakfast for 250 grams of plastic and a full wholesome meal for 1 kg of plastic.

SDMC has started several projects to create a much eco-friendly environment. Its Waste To Wonder Park is one of its best initiatives and is home to replicas of some of the best monuments of the world, and they are entirely created from waste material. According to the reports, officials from SDMC have earlier talked about the issue of plastic waste, and have shed light to schemes that will help Delhi reduce its carbon footprint. People have been frequently visiting the Garbage café.

