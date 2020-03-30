Dabboo Ratnani Shares Throwback Pic Of Kiara Advani's Topless Photoshoot

Popular photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been a part of the entertainment industry for long. One of the celebs who posed for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar photoshoot this year was Kiara Advani. Taking to Instagram, he recently shared the throwback leafy picture of Kiara Advani that made headlines in the past.

In the picture, Kiara Advani was seen covering herself with a leaf. The photo went viral when it was shared initially. Now, the ace photographer has shared a throwback picture featuring him carrying a leaf and smiling alongside Kiara Advani.

Have a look at Dabboo Ratnani’s throwback picture here

Previously when the photoshoot picture was shared, netizens made several memes around it. Have a look at few memes here:

What is next in store for Kiara Advani?

On the professional front, Kiara Advani has many interesting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie is helmed by Anees Bazmee and is bankrolled under the banners of Web3Point Studios, Cine1 Studios, and T-Series.

Along with this, the diva will also feature in Laxxmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar. The diva will also be seen Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara Advani will also join hands with Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua for Indoo Ki Jawaani.

