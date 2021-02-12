Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: PM Modi Sends Best Wishes To Team

Just ahead of the 5th edition of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out his best wishes to the entire team while praising the talents in the industry who are taking forward the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke. PM Modi in his letter of appreciation on February 12, hailed the films that cut across all linguistic barriers and become a medium of change in society. The awards are celebrated every year to honour and encourage some of the finest and most creative minds from Indian cinema including actors, writers, creators, and filmmakers, this year the gala night is set to take place in Mumbai on February 20, 2021.

PM Modi sends wishes for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Keeping the glamour and entertainment quotient high, the 5th edition of the awards is expected to be the biggest annual gala of the Indian cinema this year. Encouraging the spirit of the people in the industry for their spectacular work, PM Modi wrote,

“It is a pleasure to learn about the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. The awards celebrate the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, a true visionary, whose pioneering role in the glorious journey of Indian cinema is Indelible."

Continuing, he praised the films and wrote,

“Cutting across linguistic barriers, films as a popular and vibrant medium not only entertain, but also possess the ability to act as an agent of change. Cinema in India today has evolved into an efficient means to exude the spirit of positivity, confidence and capabilities of the present generation. The exponential growth of Indian cinema has helped it reach out to a wider international audience.”

At last, the Prime Minister concluded his letter and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to all the award winners. May the awards inspire various stakeholders to take the art of storytelling to higher levels of excellence. Best wishes for the all-around success of the Film Festival Awards 2021."

The official Twitter handle of the film festival shared the letter and thanked the Prime Minister for their warm wishes and love on the awards ceremony. They wrote, "Sir @narendramodi, we are privileged to receive your blessing for the grandeur success of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. You are a great visionary & also the source of inspiration to ignite the enthusiasm within Youth Team of DPIFF."

Sir @narendramodi, we are privileged to receive your blessing for the grandeur success of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. You are a great visionary & also the source of inspiration to ignite the enthusiasm within Youth Team of DPIFF#dpiff2021 @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/KiFMKZ5Tt5 — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 11, 2021

Founded by Anil Mishra in 2012, the awards are regarded as the highest cinema honour in the country and are held in the presence of the Governor, celebrities, delegates, industrialists, diplomats, and the media. Earlier, according to an official announcement made by the organization, it was announced that Sushant Singh Rajput will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Meanwhile, during a recent media interaction, one of the 'Most Versatile Actor' categories were unveiled and felicitated to actor Kay Kay Menon for his profound work and contribution to the Indian Film fraternity in the last three decades.

(With inputs from ANI)

