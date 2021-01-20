Sushmita Sen Unveils Invitation Of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Sushmita Sen recently posted a video clip on social media and shared a piece of amazing news with all her fans and the moment she shared it, all her fans showered love on the post. She also shared how thrilled she was to get the invitation for the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Let’s have a look at Sushmita Sen’s Instagram and see how she posted a beautiful video showcasing her invitation card.

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this video clip in which the invitation card to Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 was beautifully illustrated. In the caption, she stated how she was ecstatic to unveil the Invitation Card of India’s Most Prestigious “Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021” and added how it was in affiliation with Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism.

Further, she also mentioned Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards date and wrote that it was being held on 20th February 2021 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. She then added how this Invitation symbolised prosperity & growth of Indian Cinema and applauded the team of (DPIFF) Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for their hard work and wished them grand success for their ceremony.

All her fans jumped with joy the moment they saw this video clip on Sushmita Sen’s Instagram and stated how they were so happy for her and congratulated the actor on this achievement Many of her fans also took to her Instagram handle and added tons of heart-eyed emojis to depict how thrilled they were to know about her being invited for such a prestigious award ceremony of India. Rest all others sent loads of love and congratulated the actor for this fantastic accolade of her life. Let’s have a look at Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post and see how her fans expressed their love for her in the comments section.

Sushmita Sen’s accolades

Sushmita Sen has been nominated and won several awards for her spectacular performance in movies such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, Main Hoon Naa, Filhaal… and a few others. She also won a Filmfare OTT Award for her remarkable performance in her latest web series, Aarya.

