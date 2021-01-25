Sushmita Sen And Family 'admire The Flowers' & 'relish The Sweets' Sent By A Well-wisher

Sushmita Sen recently received a sweet gift from fan and well-wisher, Fatima Khalid. On Sunday, Sushmita took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photographs of the beautiful gifts sent by her 'beautiful angel' Fatima and penned a heartfelt note for the latter to thank her for the same. In her IG note, the 45-year-old revealed how she, along with her entire family, was beyond thrilled to read her notes, admire the flowers and relish the sweets sent by her.

Sushmita Sen's family receives an exquisite gift from a well-wisher

The new year has already called for several celebrations for Sushmita Sen and her family. From Sushmita winning the award for 'The Best Actor in a Drama Series Female' at the 'Filmfare OTT Awards' to Renee's debut short-film Suttabaazi's release and Rohman Shawl's birthday, 2021 has begun with a bang for the Aarya actor and her family. Thus, to make their celebrations even more special, Sushmita's fan and well-wisher Fatima Khalid sent them a bouquet of white roses, along with penning some sweet notes for them and sending some gifts and sweets to them.

Thus, sharing the pictures of the adorable gifts received by Fatima, a humbled Sushmita thanked her in a heart-warming note on Instagram. She wrote, "How blessed I am to know a beautiful Angel @thefatimakhalid who ALWAYS finds a way to bring a smile to our hearts!!!". Sushmita continued, "You made our day sweetheart, Alisah, Renee @rohmanshawl & I are all beyond thrilled reading your notes, admiring the flowers, adorning our gifts & relishing the sweets!!!". Although she cherished her gifts, the 'ultimate gift' for the Main Hoon Na actor is Fatima, revealed she herself as she added, "Yet, the ultimate gift is YOU!!! One we deeply cherish!!! Thank you, Angel!!! I love you!!!#blessed (sic)".

Check out Sushmita Sen's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sushmita Sen and daughters Renee Sen & Alisah Sen celebrated Rohman Shawl's birthday together with a bang in Dubai. Sushmita's beau turned 29 on January 4, 2021, and thus, to celebrate his big day, his ladylove showered her with immense love on Instagram. Sharing a couple of mushy pictures with Rohman, Sushmita wrote, "Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl 'Rooh Se Rooh Tak'. A collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly. (sic)".

Take a look:

