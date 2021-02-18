Newton Movie's Shooting Location: Find Out Where Was The Rajkummar Rao Starrer Filmed

Newton was a 2017 film starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role with Amit V. Masurkar at the helm and Manish Mundra producing the project. The movie revolved around the posting of a government clerk in a remote area which has active Naxal activities, to make sure free and fair elections are held there. The director has spoken in detail about people telling him not to shoot the film at the locations he eventually shot at and what made him choose those locations. Read along to find out Newton movie's shooting location.

Newton movie's shooting location

Newton was filmed in and around the Dalli Rajhara forests at the Durg district in the state of Chhattisgarh. The movie was shot within a period of 37 days with its cast including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav. The director has shared how a number of people advised him not to shoot in the region following it has no facilities.

In an interview with PTI, Masurkar mentioned, “To tell a story about the gap between the idea of democracy and the way democracy functions, we needed to set it in a place where the rights are denied, where there is a conflict, an entity which is trying to disrupt the election process”. Further adding, “If you look at Chhattisgarh, all these factors are there. It naturally lends a setting for this film”.

The director also said that he was considering doing the filming somewhere in Madhya Pradesh or Maharashtra, but the forest department assured him the security for shooting there. He said, “It was a topography which we hadn’t seen in films before. I fell in love with the place. We were dissuaded by a lot of people to not shoot in Chhattisgarh because there are no facilities there. We were planning to shoot in Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh, but we got a lot of support from the forest ministry. They were very excited that someone from Mumbai was coming to shoot a film there”.

The movie arrived in theatres on September 22, 2017, and was critically acclaimed, with raving reviews from the audiences too. It went on to get eight nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, winning Best Film and Best Story. The movie was also selected as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards of 2018.

