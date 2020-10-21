Pankaj Tripathi's Short Film 'Laali' To Screen At 26th Kolkata International Film Festival

Versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi who is known to deliver his best with his unconventional roles, recently announced the news of his short film Laali to be screened at the heritage 26th Kolkata International Film Festival this year. The actor shared the poster of the short film on social media while sharing the exciting news with fans.

Pankaj Tripathi's short film to screen at Kolkata International Film Festival

In the poster, the actor seems to be playing the role of a tailor as he dons the garb of a simple man sitting in his shop of clothes. The film has been shot entirely in Kolkata. It has been directed by Abhiroop Basu and produced by Sireesha Kadiyala, Madhu Singhee, and Sushila Jain. Pankaj shared the poster and wrote, “Glad to announce that "Laali" has been specially invited to screen at the heritage 26th Kolkata International Film Festival 2020.”

Pankaj Tripathi’s excellence in acting has added another feather in the embellished cap of the film as it will also at this year's Dharamshala International Film Festival. The Mirzapur actor had earlier shared another poster of the film where he described the film as “loneliness and longing,” This year; it will be the ninth edition of the film festival, taking place between October 29 and November 4. Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the festival would be held virtually for all.

On hearing the good news, several fans of the actor were excited about it and hailed him for his phenomenal acting. One of the users asked the actor about ways he can watch this short film. Another user appreciated the actor and wrote that it does not matter whether he is acting in Mirzapur or Laali, he has proved his mettle. A third follower of the actor congratulated him for the film’s premiere. Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Welcome to the city of movies master.” Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will next be seen in the sequel of the suspense crime thriller series Mirzapur 2 which will release on the OTT platform on October 23.

