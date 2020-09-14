Venice International Film Festival 2020: Here's A Full List Of All The Winners

Venice Film Festival 2020 was held from September 2 to 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a restricted manner - the 77th edition of the oldest and most notable film festival which is internationally acclaimed. Accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations, Venice Film Festival 2020 is one of the 'Big Three' film festivals along with Cannes and Berlin Film Festivals. The Venice Film Festival 2020 was the first international film festival to take place physically since the global COVID-19 pandemic. This year an Indian film by Chaitanya Tamhane also won an award at the festival.
The Disciple is a Marathi film which has been written, directed and edited by Chaitanya Tamhane. This film won the Award for Best Screenplay at the Venice Film Festival 2020. According to reports, The Disciple is the first Indian film in nearly 30 years to win an award at the Venice Film Festival and the first one to compete at the festival since 2001. Mira Nair's film Monsoon Wedding (2001) starring Naseeruddin Shah, Randeep Hooda and Shefali Shah among others was the second film to win the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival with the first one being Satyajit Ray for Aparajito in 1957.
