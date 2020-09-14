Venice International Film Festival 2020: Here's A Full List Of All The Winners

Venice Film Festival 2020 was held from September 2 to 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a restricted manner - the 77th edition of the oldest and most notable film festival which is internationally acclaimed. Accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations, Venice Film Festival 2020 is one of the 'Big Three' film festivals along with Cannes and Berlin Film Festivals. The Venice Film Festival 2020 was the first international film festival to take place physically since the global COVID-19 pandemic. This year an Indian film by Chaitanya Tamhane also won an award at the festival.

Here's a list of all the winners of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival

Chloé Zhao's film Nomadland won the Golden Lion Award

Michel Franco's film New Order won the Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize

Kiyoshi Kurosawa won the Silver Lion Award for Best Director for the film Wife of a Spy

Andrei Konchalovsky's Dear Comrades! won the Special Jury Prize

Read | Venice Film Festival Forges Ahead With Reduced Lineup

Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple won the Award for Best Screenplay

Vanessa Kirby won the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for the film Pieces of a Woman

Pierfrancesco Favino won the Coppa Volpi for Best Actor for the film Padrenostro

Rouhollah Zamani won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress for the film Sun Children

Read | Chaitanya Tamhane’s Directorial 'The Disciple' Wins At The 2020 Venice Film Festival

Ahmad Bahrami's The Wasteland won the Orizzonti Award for Best Film

Lav Diaz won the Orizzonti Award for Best Director for the film Genus Pan

Ana Rocha de Sousa's film Listen won the Special Orizzonti Jury Prize and the Venice Award for Debut Film

Pietro Castellitto's I Predatori won the Orizzonti Award for Best Screenplay

Read | Venice Film Festival Attendees To Wear Facemasks, Maintain Social Distancing

Khansa Batma won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress for Zanka Contact

Yahya Mahayni won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor for The Man Who Sold His Skin

Mariana Saffon's film Entre Tu Y Milagros won the Orizzonti Award for Best Film

Laura Carreira's film The Shift won the Venice Short Film Nomination for the European Film Awards 2020

Read | Female Directors Close To Parity At Venice Film Festival

Michelle and Uri Kranot won the Grand Jury Prize for Best VR Immersive Work for the film The Hangman at Home

Finding Pandora X by Kiira Benzing - Best VR Immersive User Experience

Killing A Superstar by Fan Fan - Best VR Immersive Story

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Berlin Film Festival For Introducing Gender-free Film Awards

Indian films at the Venice Film Festival

The Disciple is a Marathi film which has been written, directed and edited by Chaitanya Tamhane. This film won the Award for Best Screenplay at the Venice Film Festival 2020. According to reports, The Disciple is the first Indian film in nearly 30 years to win an award at the Venice Film Festival and the first one to compete at the festival since 2001. Mira Nair's film Monsoon Wedding (2001) starring Naseeruddin Shah, Randeep Hooda and Shefali Shah among others was the second film to win the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival with the first one being Satyajit Ray for Aparajito in 1957.

Read | Shawn Mendes Set To Perform At Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards 2020; Details Inside

Read | Kani Kusruti Wins Big At Imagine Film Festival In Madrid For Her Performance In 'Biryani'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.