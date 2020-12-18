Daily Ent Recap Dec 18: Neha Kakkar's Pregnancy And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From singer Neha Karrar's baby bump picture to Rahul Roy undergoing angiography for brain and heart, many celebrities made headlines on December 18. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Neha Kakkar's pregnancy

Neha Kakkar's pregnancy news has been doing rounds on social media after she shared a picture of her with husband Rohanpreet Singh as they cradled her baby bump. She added a cryptic hashtag #KhyaalRakhnaApna. Rohanpreet also replied saying that now they will have to take all the more care. The news has not been confirmed by either of them.

Carryminati's Bollywood debut

Youtuber Carryminati is all set to make his Bollywood debut. It has been reported that he is going to star in a movie titled MayDay. Carryminati revealed to a media portal that his brother and business head Deepak Char got a call from a co-producer from Ajay Devgn’s production company. The movie is also reported to star Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan and will be helmed by Devgn himself. The YouTuber has amassed a huge fan following because of his videos.

Rahul Roy undergoes angiography

Rahul Roy took to Instagram to upload a video and update his fans and well-wishers about his health. In the video, his sister Priyanka Roy was sitting beside him. As Rahul Roy's speech was not coherent, his sister clarified that he is going to undergo an angiography of the brain and heart. She also thanked his fans for their constant support and prayers. He has been regularly; updating the fans of his health through Instagram.

Star Wars Jeremy Bulloch actor passes away at 75

Jeremy Bulloch was the first actor to portray the character of the bounty hunter Boba Fett in the Star Wars series has passed away at the age of 75. He passed away on December 17, 2020. He was suffering from Parkinson's disease. Simcocks & Andrews who are his agents announced that his death was due to health complications. He was loved in the character of Boba Fett.

