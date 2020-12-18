Yami Gautam Reminisces No Filter Sunny Mornings In Himachal, Shares Throwback Photo

Yami Gautam's fans love her no-makeup photos on social media and as the actor posted yet another one of her no-makeup looks from her days in Himachal, her fans began drooling over her natural beauty along with a blissful smile. Her fans then loaded the post with adorable comments and emojis. Let’s take a look at Yami Gautam’s Instagram and see how her photo made her fans crazy.

As Yami Gautam was reminiscing the moments spent in Himachal, she took to her Instagram handle and shared this adorable click. In the picture, Yami Gautam can be seen throwing the most adorable smile with a glowing face in the sunshine. In the caption, she wrote how much she was missing the no filter sunny mornings in Himachal. As all Yami Gautam’s photos from her time in Himachal are already being adored by her fans, her recent throwback picture received the same love. All her fans exclaimed how gorgeous she looked in her picture and then swamped the post with tons of hearts and other adorable emojis. Let’s glance through some of the fans’ reactions to Yami Gautam’s Instagram post.





Yami Gautam's photos

As the actor spent quite a few days in Himachal for the shoot of her upcoming movie, she also celebrated her birthday with the cast and crew in Himachal. While she shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations on Instagram, she also posted this picture of herself of the time when she visited a temple on her birthday. In one of Yami Gautam’s photos from Himachal, she can be seen standing at a temple with a teeka on her forehead with a holy cloth around her neck. In the caption, she stated how her family and roots were the two things most dear to her. She added how taking blessings from Mata Brajeshwari Devi, Kangra on her birthday made a very special morning before making way to work. She then felt gratitude for the life being filled with so much love and blessings from family and everyone around her. She also thanked other people and fans with whom she’s never met but still they wish the best for her. In the end, she also stated that she believes in the strength that blessings and positivity hold.

Also Read Shahid Kapoor Shares Monochrome Selfie, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over It

Also Read Arjun Kapoor Treats Followers To A Throwback 'Stud Muffin' Picture Of Himself; See Here

Yami Gautam's movies

On the work front, Yami Gautam has been a part of several Bollywood movies in her entire career. Some of her popular movies include Kaabil, Vicky Donor, Bala, URI: The Surgical Strike, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and many more.

Also Read Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Spooky Night Shoots While Filming 'Bhoot Police'; See Pics

Also Read Yami Gautam's 'special Guest' Over Lunch Is Cute As A Button; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.