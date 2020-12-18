Star Wars Actor Jeremy Bulloch Who Played Boba Fett, Passes Away At 75

Jeremy Bulloch, who was the first person to portray bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at the age of 75. The English actor died on Thursday, December 17, at a hospital in London after years of suffering from Parkinson's disease. His agents, Simcocks & Andrews announced that his death was due to health complications. Read on to know more about the Star Wars actor and his role in the film.

Jeremy Bulloch passes away at 75

According to a report by Sky News, English actor Jeremy Bulloch, most famous for his role in Star Wars breathed his last in London at the age of 75 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Bulloch played the role of Boba Fett, which was known as the villain who took part in the capture of Harrison Ford's Han Solo before he was rescued by Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker. Although his character had just a few minutes of screen time between the two movies, Boba Fett quickly became one of the most beloved figures in the Star Wars galaxy, inspiring the recurring characters in other parts of the series.

Jeremy Bulloch's filmography

Jeremy began his career at the young age of ten and appeared in several Disney films, British sitcoms, and plays. His first proper role was in 1960, in the television series Counter Attack and he went on to do another show in the same year titled Chequered Flag. He also appeared in two Doctor Who stories, The Space Museum and The Time Warrior. He also had minor roles in three James Bond films, twice playing Smithers, an assistant to Q. His famous works include Summer Holiday, Play It Cool, Can you keep it up for a week, Escape from the dark, The Spy Who Loved Me, Octopussy among others. In a career spanning over half a century, Bulloch is best known for his role as Boba Fett in the Star Wars films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Star War's official Twitter handle tweeted about his passing and wrote, "He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy". Jeremy Bulloch is survived by his wife Maureen and three children. You can see Star War Twitter handle's tweets here.

Jeremy Bulloch, whose unforgettable performance as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has captivated audiences since he first appeared in 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, has sadly passed away. pic.twitter.com/Wekhv3rxqN — Star Wars (@starwars) December 17, 2020

